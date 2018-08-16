Letters to the editor

Vote Gordon for governor

Re: Tuesday primary election

Now more than ever, Wyoming needs a governor who understands how to govern. Wyoming voters need to look beyond the easy promises of several candidates to see who can actually do the job.

There’s only one person who has the experience, qualification and depth across the state to work productively with the Legislature and state agencies. That person is Mark Gordon.

At this critical moment for our state’s future, we cannot afford to get distracted by shiny promises that, deep down, we know will never become a reality. You’ll notice Mark Gordon isn’t making those promises.

He knows what the job entails and his campaign is built around what he’ll actually do, beginning on day one.

Ultimately, the governor is an administrator who must have a deep understanding of how the state works.

We need someone who knows how to bring people together to come up with practical, Wyoming-based solutions. Mark Gordon is the only candidate who has those connections and a history of bringing individuals together to put forward practical and thoughtful answers. Mark is a man of integrity, and he has proven that we can trust him. There is a new website, rightforwyoming.com, which will answer many questions people have.

I want a governor who has more connections in Worland than in Washington. Wyoming deserves someone dedicated to our best interests who has spent a lifetime focusing on how to improve the lives of people within this state. That’s why I’m proud to vote for Mark Gordon — a man of and for the people of this state.

Anne Pendergast

Big Horn

Broken promises

Re: Ramaco plans

Much has been made recently of a boat access ramp to be donated by Ramaco as part of their façade of neighborliness (ref. SP dated July 18, 2018 “Ramaco Carbon to build boat ramp at Kleenburn Rec. Area).

Many unfulfilled promises have accompanied this outfit since they came to town seeking development of a 23-square-mile coal mine and receiving a controversial rezone change from traditional agricultural use to allow establishment of an industrial facility on the Tongue River.

What of the promised public park and a new boat access to be located on the Ramaco property that would serve a growing number of kayakers and fishermen? Instead, the company proposes a boat ramp downstream at the county-owned Kleenburn rec area that already has river access, parking lot and other established public facilities. Ramaco is going so far as to seek others to help defray upfront costs and the long-term maintenance for this ramp, resulting in little investment put forth by this “promising” company.

A long list of promised actions to remediate and reduce the impact of the planned industrial site on the Tongue, such as the tree barriers and cottonwood galleries that take years to grow, show no signs that they will ever be fulfilled.

What of all the surrounding landowners who the company made a commitment to for responsible and respectful interactions and timely responses to their concerns? The good people who live adjacent to the proposed facility have been treated by Ramaco as a nuisance at best.

As landowners speak up for their property rights and seek the initiation of promises made, they are subjected to a covert campaign to force their silence.

Will there be anything positive for landowners, boaters, hunters and the public to look forward to here? That’s as doubtful as all the faux promises made since Ramaco came to town.

Bill Bensel

Ranchester

‘A little black bear’

Re: Recent euthanization

I am a little black bear.

Living by the lake. I’m just doing bear stuff.

An occasional picture some humans would take.

Then some humans decided how much fun it would be.

If I visited the campgrounds for more people to see.

So they left out their grills and coolers and such.

Then cookies, hot dogs, creamer, bread, apples — too much!

I am a little black bear.

My little nose couldn’t believe it!

I’m going over that hill — I’ll look just a bit.

Sure there were humans — but I could slip in at night.

But why were there flashes of all those funny bright lights?

I am just a little black bear.

The humans saw the warning signs.

The camp hosts and G&F warned them several times.

Stop feeding that bear. But the humans denied any such doing.

After all, they wanted those pictures. They didn’t care.

What harm were they doing? How cool was it to say…

“We had a bear in our camp!” And then drive away.

I am just a little black bear.

But the G&F trapped me. I still don’t know why.

The humans baited me with food.

Now the humans tell me I must die.

I was just a little black bear.

Why did I pay the price?

The humans set me up. They didn’t play nice.

I was such a beautiful little black bear.

I hope that you look at your pictures of me.

That the pictures are worth more than a glance, two or three.

Because, those cookies, hot dogs, creamer, bread, apples and such,

That you set out on tables, grills and coolers to munch —

That feeding me was worth costing me my life.

For now my little bear soul roams the lake every night.

After all, I guess I was just a bear to you.

Diana Johnson

Sheridan