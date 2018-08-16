Sign-ups open for Wolf Creek Wrangle

SHERIDAN — Sign-ups for this year’s Wolf Creek Wrangle are currently underway.

The races, hosted by Eatons’ Ranch and sponsored by Fremont Toyota of Sheridan, will benefit Habitat for Humanities of the Eastern Bighorns.

Available races include a 5k, 10k and half marathon.

A barbecue lunch with beer from Black Tooth Brewing Company will follow the races. The lunch is free to participants and $8 for others.

The race will take place Sept. 15. Registration starts at 8 a.m., the half marathon starts at 9 a.m. and the other races will begin at 9:30 a.m. Registration costs vary based on the race. Children 12 and younger can participate in any race for $10.

For more information, see http://wolfcreekwrangle.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=6149.