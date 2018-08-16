City opens enrollment for deer management plan

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department, in conjunction with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, will once again offer its deer management plan for the upcoming season.

All parties interested in bow hunting within city limits must register with the SPD. Registration must be done at the department, located at 45 W. 12th St.

The program is for bow hunting only and persons choosing to hunt privately owned land must secure permission from the landowner. Additional information regarding what areas of the city are open for bow hunting can be provided when you register.

All WGFD regulations apply.

For more information, call the SPD at (307) 672-2413.