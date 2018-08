Previous Next Marriage licenses issued and recorded by the Sheridan County clerk’s office in June: • Mary Helen Marshall, 24, Sheridan, and Chase Gregory Salveson, 29, Sheridan, June 2 • Lacey Rae Benton, 33, Sheridan, and Fred Leo Sams, 34, Sheridan, June 2 • Micaiah Wayne Huff, 21, Sheridan, and Abigail Jayne Caldwell, 19, Gillette, June 2 • Richard Alan Wiberg, 42, Sheridan, and Gerilynn Rocovits, 49, Sheridan, June 8 • Peter Rene Marcott, 30, San Diego, California, and Bailey Knickerbocker Cain, 29, San Diego, California, June 9 • Jonnie Dawn Zullig, 25, Sheridan, and Aaron Anthony Thorgeirson, 26, Sheridan, June 9 • Jacob Scott Hoem, 37, Gillette, and Marti Kay Hoem, 34, Gillette, June 15 • Jennifer Ann Jones, 47, Sheridan, and Joel Allen Billings, 45, Sheridan, June 16 • Shelby Ann Mayer, 24, Sheridan, and Daniel Gene Zemski, 25, Sheridan, June 16 • Jerry James Foster, 36, Sheridan, and Lori Joann Thompson, 43, Sheridan, June 16 • Conlin Peterson Parrott, 32, Sheridan, and Janna Marjo Smith, 30, Sheridan, June 16 • Cody Lee Schellinger, 26, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Brigit Nicol Kelly, 24, Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 16 • Brant Irvin Knight, 34, Sheridan, and Ashley Marissa McDowell, 29, Sheridan, June 17 • Darwin Shane Sackett, 55, Buffalo, and Shawna Jo Moos, 43, Sheridan, June 18 • Glen Allen Adkins Jr., 23, Sheridan, and Francesca Katherine Wolman, 26, Sheridan, June 21 • Justin Lee Johnson, 36, Sheridan, and Jessica Kathleen Sparks, 31, Sheridan, June 22 • Gregory Paul Hansen, 32, Sheridan, and Megan Rae Trujillo, 25, Sheridan, June 22 • Jack Ausley Bell, 69, Sheridan, and Maria Anonietta Allegra, 63, Middlebury, Florida, June 23 • John Todd Masters, 33, Dayton, and Lynnea Marie Spanjers, 30, Sheridan, June 23 • Dakota David Vandervliet, 29, Deadwood, South Dakota, and Elena Lee Pena-Martinez, 33, Deadwood, South Dakota, June 23 • Fay Carrigan Fitzsimons, 31, Houston, Texas, and Martin Brevard Walker, 32, Houston, Texas, June 23 • Brenna Lyn Gray Gilmore, 28, Sheridan, and Daniel Steven Montagne, 37, Sheridan, June 23 • Timothy Lee James, 30, Sheridan, and Chenel Marie Roosa, 27, Sheridan, June 23 • Francesca Maria Lopez, 34, Sheridan, and Glen Allen Adkins, 51, Sheridan, June 23 • Matthew Felton Warren, 25, Hermosa, South Dakota, and Savanna Shae Flock, 23, Hermosa, South Dakota, June 23 • Olivia Castaneda, 43, Sheridan, and Miguel Angel Bringas, 47, Sheridan, June 23 • Stacie Lynn Horsley, 39, Sheridan, and Benjamin David Bowden, 43, Billings, Montana, June 23 • Robert Carl Johnson, 67, Sheridan, Wanda May Jean Samdahl, 48, Sheridan, June 30 • Laura Danielle Stainbrook, 18, Story, and Groven Tae Ragsdale, 18, Sheridan, June 30 • Amanda Cherraine Schlup, 26, Sheridan, and Troy Richard Bechen, 29, Sheridan, June 30 • Katy Lynn Siroky, 25, Sheridan, and Henry Hunt Collins, 28, Sheridan, June 30 • Kevin Andrew Stellingwerf, 40, Sheridan, and Shannon Lynn Garris, 35, Sheridan, June 30 • Nathan James McCune, 42, Sheridan, and Hidie Lynn Reeves, 43, Sheridan, June 30 • Tara Marie Niemann, 34, Eugene, Oregon, and Neil Michael Brochu, 31, Eugene, Oregon, June 30 • Tammy Kay Davis, 59, Sheridan, and Andrew Jeffrey Price, 59, Sheridan, June 30 Staff Reports | August 16th, 2018 | By Share this news... Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Email About the Author: Staff Reports The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

