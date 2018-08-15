Tidbit Tuesday to focus on constellations

SHERIDAN — The next round of Tidbit Tuesday will allow attendees to explore the constellations and the American Indian stories that surround them with guest expert Misty Stoll. The group will also complete a craft activity.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. It is geared toward children ages 4-11 accompanied by an adult helper.

To sign up, call the Sheridan County Museum at (307) 675-1150 or see sheridanmuseum.org.

The event will take place at the museum, located at 850 Sibley Circle.