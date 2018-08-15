FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Possible gas leak, 200 block Kurtz Drive, 12:51 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Mydland Road, 1:44 p.m.

• Elevator entrapment, 300 block Whitney Lane, 3:26 p.m.

• Transformer popping, 300 block East Works Street, 5:35 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 6:10 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Holmes Avenue, ems, 2351

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Open door, Broadway Street, 12:43 a.m.

• Criminal entry, North Main Street, 5:44 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 8:15 a.m.

• Damaged property, South Carlin Street, 10:01 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:02 a.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 10:03 a.m.

• Liquor non-juvenile, Victoria Street, 10:41 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:34 a.m.

• Animal incident, Sugarland Drive, 11:40 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:50 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, noon

• Lost property, Long Drive, 12:08 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Brooks Street, 1:35 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 1:56 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 2:15 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Timberline Drive, 2:11 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Timberline Drive, 2:13 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:01 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 6:05 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Avoca court, 6:05 p.m.

• Animal incident, Mydland Road, 7:47 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 9:20 p.m.

• Careless driver, Val Vista Street, 9:25 p.m.

• Theft cold, Avoca Place, 9:25 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 10:24 p.m.

• Disturb peace, Sibley Circle, 10:33 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, South Main Street, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 4:32 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Big Horn Avenue, 7:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, Burkitt Street, 8:03 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Edwards Drive, 8:05 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 8:58 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Delphi Avenue, 10:10 a.m.

• Dog at large, Ponderosa Drive, 10:49 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:50 a.m.

• Animal found, Eighth Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Big Horn Avenue, 11:38 a.m.

• Animal incident, Frackleton Street, 11:48 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Marion Street, 11:46 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Brundage Lane, 11:51 a.m.

• Accident, Grinnell Plaza, 11:58 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Val Vista Street, 12:26 p.m.

• Animal found, Rosewood Court, 12:47 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 12:51 p.m.

• Dog bite, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:52 p.m.

• Cat trap, Rosewood Court, 12:56 p.m.

• Dog at large, Seventh Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Child abuse, Mydland Road, 1:13 p.m.

• Alarm; fire, Mydland Road, 1:43 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Thurmond Street, 2:21 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 2:52 p.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 3:53 p.m.

• Animal dead, Main walking paths, 4:01 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 6:07 p.m.

• Damaged property, North Heights Road, 7:15 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Works Street, 10:09 p.m.

• Medical, East Sixth Street, 10:14 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Sixth Street, 10:16 p.m.

SHERIDAN
COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 12:05 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, High Street, Big Horn, 12:33 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:44 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 10:03 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Kukuchka Lane, Ranchester, 10:19 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, I-90, milepost 10, Ranchester, 11:40 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Thomas Donald Roush, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 67

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 7

