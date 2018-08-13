Craft Brothers to perform at park

Previous SHERIDAN — The Craft Brothers will perform a concert at Kendrick Park on Wednesday. All are invited to the free concert set for 6-9 p.m. The concert will help send off Will Craft as he heads to college. Staff Reports | August 13th, 2018 | By Share this news... Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Email About the Author: Staff Reports The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

