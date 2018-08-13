Craft Brothers to perform at park

SHERIDAN — The Craft Brothers will perform a concert at Kendrick Park on Wednesday.
All are invited to the free concert set for 6-9 p.m.
The concert will help send off Will Craft as he heads to college.
SHERIDAN — The Craft Brothers will perform a concert at Kendrick Park on Wednesday.
All are invited to the free concert set for 6-9 p.m.
The concert will help send off Will Craft as he heads to college.
Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.