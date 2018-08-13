FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Craft Brothers to perform at park

SHERIDAN — The Craft Brothers will perform a concert at Kendrick Park on Wednesday.

All are invited to the free concert set for 6-9 p.m.

The concert will help send off Will Craft as he heads to college.

 

