SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Democrats will host a picnic Saturday at Kendrick Park.

The event, set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., celebrates the life of John B. Kendrick.

Democratic candidates for local, state and federal offices will be invited to speak at the event, which will include free food. For more information, contact Hollis Hackman at (307) 672-7585.