Solar Tour planned for Saturday

SHERIDAN — Those interested in learning more about powering their home or business with solar power are invited to take the Sheridan Solar Tour. Powder River Basin Resource Council will host the self-guided tour Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees can purchase tickets in advance for $15 or $20 on the day of the tour. This is a self-guided tour to six homes and businesses in Sheridan, so participants may start and stop their tour at the location of their choice. Since the tour ends at 4 p.m., attendees should plan to begin their tour early enough in order to arrive at the last location by 3:30 p.m.

“Sheridan is an excellent location for solar installation because we have so many sunny days per year. It’s exciting to see solar panels going up all over the community,” said Bernie Barlow, a PRBRC member whose home is being featured in the tour.

“I enjoy sharing information about my home solar system because it has worked so well and started saving me money immediately.”

The Sheridan Solar Tour is part of the PRBRC’s RENEWyoming campaign to assist people around the state who are interested in going solar.

For more information on the Sheridan Solar Tour, contact the PRBRC at (307) 672-5809, see www.powderriverbasin.org or email info@powderriverbasin.org.