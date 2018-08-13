Elks Youth Rodeo registration due

SHERIDAN — The Elks Youth Rodeo will take place Aug. 25-26 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

The event is open to all youth ages 17 and younger. Pre-registration is due by Wednesday, Aug. 15.

Awards will include college scholarships, event buckles, saddles, day money, silver mounted breast collar and headstall sets. Special awards will also be given for children ages 6 and younger.

Entry forms are available at Fremont Motor Sheridan, Inc., KLGT-KIX Country, Western Services and Prime Rate Motors. They should be returned by mail to Elks Youth Rodeo, PO Box 624, Sheridan, WY 82801.

For more information, call (307) 674-7297.