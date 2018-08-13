Event marks a century and a half since the closure of Fort Phil Kearny

STORY — An event Saturday marked the 150th anniversary of the closure of Fort Phil Kearny with speakers discussing the significance of the fort’s history and demonstrations from military reenactors.

The fort, along with Fort C.F. Smith in Montana and Fort Reno in Johnson County, was established in 1866 to protect travelers along the Bozeman Trail and closed two years later as part of the Treaty of Fort Laramie.

Its brief life was marked by constant skirmishes with Native Americans and two major battles: the Fetterman Massacre in 1966, which was the worst military defeat the U.S. Army had suffered until Lt. Col. George Custer’s defeat at the Battle of Little Big Horn in 1876, and the Wagon Box Fight, during which a small group of U.S. soldiers managed to fend off a much larger force of Lakota Sioux warriors.

Shortly after the Army abandoned the fort, members of the Cheyenne tribe burned it to the ground.

Donovin Sprauge, who is a Minnicoujou Lakota and a historian and professor at Black Hills State University, explained the context for the Native American attacks against the fort. Sprague said the tribes’ hostility toward the military presence along the Bozeman Trail stemmed from the Sand Creek Massacre in 1864, during which a group of Colorado militiamen slaughtered a Cheyenne and Arapaho village in southeastern Colorado. Settlers moving along the Bozeman Trail were also depleting dwindling resources along the trail that the tribes relied on for survival.

As a result, the Cheyenne, Lakota and Arapaho tribes formed an alliance to oppose the United States’ presence in the area. That alliance fought and won Red Cloud’s War against the United States, which corresponded with the life of Fort Phil Kearny.

Sonny Reisch, a former superintendent of the fort, said though the fort is primarily remembered for the two defining battles that it was involved in, it has a rich history that includes dozens of little-known skirmishes and a cast of characters that has not been given much attention.

He also said the United States dedicated a tremendous amount of resources to build and supply the forts along the Bozeman Trail and maintaining that presence was burdensome. With the establishment of the Union Pacific Railroad, the United States no longer needed to secure the Bozeman Trail and it began redirecting resources away from it. In addition, the Native American tribes rejected an early version of the Treaty of Fort Laramie and demanded that the Army close the three forts along the trail, which Reisch said was an easy concession to make.

Though the history of Fort Phil Kearny was short and is often overlooked, it had a significant impact on the surrounding area that, at least locally, cannot be forgotten.