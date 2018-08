SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 12:21 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 1:13 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 2:15 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block Commercial Avenue, 2:26 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 2:44 p.m.

• Fire investigation, 1900 block Frackleton Street, 6:29 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 1200 block Second Avenue East, 10:39 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1500 block West Fifth Street, 2:11 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2100 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:02 p.m.

• Possible drowning, 2000 block North Main Street, 4:23 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 100 block Crescent Drive, 9:47 a.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:13 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Friday – Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Automobile incident, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 20, 12:25 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, 1600 block Sugarland Drive, 5:25 a.m.

• Trauma, Highway 451, mile marker 13, 8:23 a.m.

• Medical, 600 block Hardin Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 12:09 p.m.

• Trauma, 1900 block South Sheridan Avenue, 12:11 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:32 p.m.

• Trauma, 200 block Second Avenue West, 1:04 p.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 1:11 p.m.

• Medical, 1700 block Commercial Lane, 2:23 p.m.

• Medical, 800 block Gladstone Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Trauma, 1600 block Colony Park Drive, 5:26 p.m.

• Medical, 2100 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:22 p.m.

• Race standby, 50 block Industrial Lane, 6:33 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 7:20 p.m.

• Medical, 1500 block Bowman Avenue, 8:17 p.m.

• Medical, 1700 block Meade Avenue, 8:28 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 10:06 a.m.

• Polo standby, 200 block Bird Farm Road, 10:45 a.m.

• Medical, 1200 block Second Avenue East, 10:40 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 10:49 a.m.

• Trauma, 200 block Smith Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Rodeo standby, 1700 block Victoria Street, 12:50 p.m.

• Trauma, 1700 block Victoria Street, 1:49 p.m.

• Medical, 2500 block North Main Street, 2:17 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 3:10 p.m.

• Medical, 2100 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:01 p.m.

• Trauma, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 4:51 p.m.

• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 4:56 p.m.

• Trauma, 700 block Dayton Street, 10:15 p.m.

• Trauma, Red Grade Road, 7:55 p.m.

• Trauma, 50 block Whisper Lane, 10:45 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 12:50 p.m.

• Medical, 1000 block Adams Street, 2:07 a.m.

• Medical, Upper Prairie Dog Road, mile marker 1.5, 5:27 a.m.

• Trauma, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 5:46 a.m.

• Trauma, 900 block Park Drive, 6:08 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block Fifth Avenue East, 8:01 a.m.

• Medical, 1000 block Arlington Boulevard, 9:33 a.m.

• Medical, 100 block Crescent Drive, 9:43 a.m.

• Rodeo standby, 1700 Victoria Street, 10:33 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:18 a.m.

• Medical, Smith Creek Road, 11:46 a.m.

• Medical, 3500 block Big Horn Avenue, 12:01 p.m.

• Trauma, I-90, mile marker 20, 12:16 p.m.

• Trauma, I-90, mile marker 20, 12:22 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 1:22 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 14 West, mile marker 75, 6:10 p.m.

• Trauma, 1400 block Pioneer Road, 6:17 p.m.

• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 7:06 p.m.

• Medical, 800 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:09 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Noise complaint, Park Street, 1:16 a.m.

• Test, West 12th Street, 2:35 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Fourth Street, 2:52 a.m.

• Domestic, North Gould Street, 4:44 a.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 6:26 a.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 6:27 a.m.

• Various use permit, Kendrick Park, 6:28 a.m.

• Various use permit, Coffeen Avenue, 6:29 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Heartland Drive, 6:43 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 7:55 a.m.

• Found property, Thurmond Street, 8:01 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Custer Street, 8:05 a.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, West Eighth Street, 8:10 a.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Dana Avenue, 8:10 a.m.

• Weed violation, Val Vista Street, 8:11 a.m.

• Bicycle theft, East Burkitt Street, 8:14 a.m.

• Dog bite, Dunnuck Street, 8:28 a.m.

• Dog bite, Dunnuck Street, 8:28 a.m.

• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 8:29 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Hit and run, South Main Street, 11:55 a.m.

• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 12 p.m.

• Accident, South Gould Street, 12:53 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:18 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Smith Street, 1:18 p.m.

• Simple assault, North Jefferson Street, 1:20 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Sixth Street, 2:16 p.m.

• Dispute all other, West Fifth Street, 2:24 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:59 p.m.

• Hit and run, East Brundage Lane, 3:50 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:44 p.m.

• Hazardous condition, Skeels Street, 5:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:21 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Gould Street, 6:31 p.m.

• Smoke/odor investigation, Frackleton Street, 6:25 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 7:02 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Animal found, Sibley Circle, 7:38 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Skeels Street, 7:38 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:03 p.m.

• Death investigation (suspected natural causes), Bowman Avenue, 8:11 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Alger Avenue, 8:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:25 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:25 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:25 p.m.

• Various use permit, East Alger Avenue, 9:57 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Second Avenue East, 10:06 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Second Avenue East, 10:43 p.m.

• Theft cold, Big Horn Avenue, 11:08 p.m.

• Barking dog, Mydland Road, 11:17 p.m.

Saturday

• Driver license violation, North Main Street, 1:02 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 2:07 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 2:20 a.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:34 p.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 8:50 a.m.

• VIN inspection, Meridian Street, 10:39 a.m.

• Animal found, West 11th Street, 10:58 a.m.

• Malicious destruction, North Main Street, 11;06 a.m.

• Animal dead, West Fifth Street, 12:08 p.m.

• Hit and run, Lincoln Drive, 1:51 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 2:05 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:14 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 3:19 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 4:22 p.m.

• DUS, West Loucks Street, 4:19 p.m.

• Harassment, West 12th Street, 4:28 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 4:35 p.m.

• Various use permit, Whitney Way, 2:30 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Burkitt Street, 10 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 2:29 p.m.

• Various use permit, East Alger Avenue, 6 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:31 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:38 p.m.

Sunday

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 12:51 a.m.

• Animal incident, Val Vista Street, 12:48 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 1:11 p.m.

• Cat trap, Coffeen Avenue, 1:50 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 3:08 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 2:55 p.m.

• Found property, Reservoir, 3:d32 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Dana Avenue, 5:13 p.m.

• Domestic, Second Avenue East, 6:04 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:08 p.m.

• Dog at large, Parker Avenue, 7:36 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 7:54 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Heights Drive, 7:50 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Broadway Street, 8:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:21 p.m.

• Domestic, Emerson Street, 11:11 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, Highway 14 East, mile marker 1, 7:23 a.m.

• Trespass progress, Badger Creek Road, 11:11 a.m.

• Shots, West 17th Street and Dana Avenue, 2:07 p.m.

• Welfare check, Kleenburn Road, mile marker 1, Ranchester, 3:48 p.m.

• Careless driver, Red Grade Road, Story, 3:59 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Mead Creek Road and Highway 87, 5:17 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 6:57 p.m.

• Fireworks, Keystone Road, 8:45 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Soldier Creek Road and Keystone Road, 9:49 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 10:32 p.m.

Saturday

• Child neglect, Coffeen Avenue, 8:28 a.m.

• Livestock loose, State Highway 335, mile marker 1, 8:48 a.m.

• Warrant service, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:21 p.m.

• Accident, Rapid Creek Road, mile marker 1.8, 1:07 p.m.

• Abandon vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 2:41 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, exit 14, Ranchester, 4:31 p.m.

• Accident, Forest Service Road 168, mile marker 6.1, Dayton, 4:32 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 18, 7:03 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Red Grade Road and Upper Hideaway Lane, Story, 7:37 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Whisper Lane, Dayton, 9:54 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, I-90 westbound, exit 14, Ranchester, 10:43 a.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 eastbound, exit 14, Ranchester, 11:14 a.m.

• Assist WHP, I-90 Westbound, mile marker 19, 12:21 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Thorne Rider Road, Story, 2;08 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Forest Service Road 155, 2:22 p.m.

• Citizen dispute, Willow Street, Big Horn, 5:40 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Highway 14 West, mile marker 71, Dayton, 5:48 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 5:48 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 8:55 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• No new arrests.

Saturday

• Joseph William Blumenstock, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

Shane William Merkey, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• James Alvin Sanwick, 51, Sheridan, elude an officer, DUI, no valid driver’s license, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Melody Kay Herden, 63, Casper, open container by vehicle operator, possession of a controlled substance less than 3 ounces, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Vernon Albert Kitchen, 55, Sheridan, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Marc Allen Hartman, 42, Sheridan, manufacture/deliver methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dylan Ray Weaver, 23, Sheridan, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 74

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7

Number of releases for the weekend: 3

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 74