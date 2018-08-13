Rodeo competitors face high temperatures, tough rides

SHERIDAN — Cowboys and cowgirls awoke Saturday morning with a discerning notification on their respective cellphones. A heat advisory descended upon northeast Wyoming for the Sheridan County Rodeo.

Cowboys decked out in protective gear, chaps, pants and long-sleeve shirts didn’t particularly care for the unrelenting warmth.

“It’s stupid hot,” and “I’d rodeo down in Texas if I knew it was going to be this hot,” were just a couple of the things uttered behind the chutes over the weekend at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

But the show went on, dressed in sweat and dirt with the eight-second rides serving as the only relief to local cowboys like Colemun Harbaugh.

“It’s hot until you get on, then you don’t even notice it,” Harbaugh said. “Your mind is on the ride and not the temperature.”

Harbaugh stood as one of just a few cowboys competing in bareback. He breezed to the title, while also competing in a rodeo in Buffalo over the weekend during Longmire Days.

Numerous horses and multiple rides with a commute up and down Interstate 90 exasperated the effect the heat had on Colemun’s body.

“You get sore,” Colemun said with a laugh.

Colemun hopes his belt buckle won over the weekend in Sheridan will serve as a jumpstart to the tail end of the summer circuit.

The three-year veteran plans to attend rodeos within the next couple of weeks in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.

The hot temperatures had the bulls especially agitated. Saturday saw no cowboy record an eight-second ride on a bull, and Sunday was trending the same way until Wyatt Phelps strapped in.

The 17-year-old Gillette native boasted the first qualifying ride much to his delight.

“I just got on a really sweet one,” Phelps said. “He picked me up and then I went from there. It was just sweet.”

Phelps broke the seal as a few more cowboys were able to best their bulls and score. Phelps attributed the overall lack of eight-second rides Saturday and Sunday to a couple different factors.

And wouldn’t you know, the heat played a role.

“The bulls have just been doing good, and it has been hot, and everyone has been tried I think,” Phelps said.

Sunday also featured saddle bronc riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, women’s barrel racing, senior barrel racing, junior barrel racing, peewee barrel racing, senior steer riding, women’s breakaway and senior breakaway.