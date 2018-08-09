Trap shooters raise $6,050 for Welch Cancer Center patients

SHERIDAN — The organizers of the Cancer Benefit Trap Shoot recently announced that $6,050 was raised at the two-day competition held at the Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Gun Club in June.

Committee members Sally Labore, Tracy Landeis, Trudy Brice, Lyle Brice, Van Stevens and Jerry Reed planned and coordinated the fundraiser with all proceeds going to help patients at the Welch Cancer Center at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

“Cancer is an important cause that touches us all,” Landeis said in a press release. “We are happy to host this shoot and our volunteers make it all happen. We would never have been able to pull it off without them.”

“This was a great event with shooters coming from all over the region. We are so grateful to this committee and all of the incredible volunteers who helped out that weekend,” according Ada Kirven, director of donor relations at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation. “They all worked hard garnering sponsors, gathering auction items and putting the whole weekend together for an excellent event. Their dedication is amazing.”