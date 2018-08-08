County residents ask commissioners to reverse Ramaco rezone

SHERIDAN — Tuesday, nine county residents asked the county commissioners to reverse their March decision to rezone property north of the city from agricultural to industrial, a decision that allowed Ramaco Carbon to move forward with plans to build manufacturing and research facilities on that land.

The residents, who were members of the Powder River Basin Resource Council and landowners who live near the Ramaco property, spoke when the commissioners offered to hear public comments on matters not on the agenda and explained that neighbors have had numerous problems with Ramaco since the property was rezoned.

The speakers made charges against Ramaco ranging from denying neighbors access to roads that run through the Ramaco property to harassment of neighbors.

While the speakers did not ask that the commissioners to bar Ramaco from using the land, they did ask the commission to reverse its decision and initiate a new zoning process that would require Ramaco to apply for a conditional use permit, which would ensure the land could only be used for the project Ramaco is proposing.

The commissioners approved the rezone of the property in a 3-2 vote in March.

The two commissioners who voted against the rezone, Mike Nickel and Terry Cram, said they were concerned the county would have no way to enforce how the property was used once the rezone was granted.

The commissioners did not respond to the comments during Tuesday’s meeting.