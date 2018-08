SHERIDAN — North Carolina-based band Nu-Blu will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

The group creates a full country sound that includes finger picking and ballads. Dugan Irby and The 207 Band will open for Nu-Blu.

The show will take place in the Mars Theater. Tickets cost $14.50 per person and are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.