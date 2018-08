SHERIDAN — The next round of Tot Spot at the Sheridan County Museum will allow children up to 3 years old to learn about firefighters and what they do.

The event will take place from 10-10:30 a.m. Aug. 14 at the museum.

A fire truck is expected to be on site for children to explore.

The program is free but registration is requested by calling (307) 675-1150 or online at sheridanmuseum.org. The Sheridan County Museum is located at 850 Sibley Circle.