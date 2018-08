SHERIDAN — The 2018 Concerts in the Park will continue Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Whitney Commons.

The free weekly concerts will take place each Tuesday through Aug. 21.

Next week’s concert will feature Nu-Blu from Siler City, North Carolina.

The concerts are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact David Kuzara at davidkuzara@bresnan.net.