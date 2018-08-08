Previous Next Divorces granted in June in 4th Judicial District Court (plaintiff v. defendant): • Jonathan I. Seidel v. Sally J. Seidel, June 5 • Timmy K. Peters v. Vivyan D. Peters, June 5 • Robert Kearney v. Devon Kearney, June 5 • Joyce Lucile Barnes v. Donald Roger Barnes, June 5 • Erik Dwayne Ankrum v. Dawn Michelle Ankrum, June 6 • Christine Elizabeth Decker v. Mike Alan Decker, June 6 • Daniel James Johnson v. Jessica Kay Boll, June 15 • Mark Steven Pierce v. Michelle Ericka Pierce, June 18 • Julie Bassett v. Allen Bassett, June 21 • Bobbie L. Hando v. Joe A. Baker, June 21 • Jennifer Ligocki v. Gene Ligocki, June 21 • Andrew Price v. Suzanne Price, June 21 • Robert Michael Smith v. Audrie Anna Smith, June 28 Divorces granted in July in 4th Judicial District Court (plaintiff v. defendant):. • Dana L. Townsend v. Bradford J. Townsend, July 6 • Kayla Nicole French v. Ronald Zanini, July 19 • Kathleen E. Andrews v. Kenneth Andrews, July 25 • Schuyler L. DelCamp v. Kristina DelCamp, July 25 • Howard Lee Mussell v. Elizabeth Truman Ayers Mussell, July 25 • Jherica Ann Elliott v. Arthur Elliott, July 25 • Kristina Miller v. Rick Miller, July 25 • Richard Henry Lentz v. Elizabeth Ann Lentz, July 25 • Tanya Flippin v. Shane Flippin, July 30 • Jennifer L. Willis v. Dale J. Willis, July 30 Staff Reports | August 8th, 2018 | By Share this news... Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Email About the Author: Staff Reports The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.