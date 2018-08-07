Letters to the editor

Did I miss something?

Re: Trump’s Finland press conference

I must be missing something, I watched Trump during a trip to Finland last month, the president was asked if he believes the U.S. intelligence community or Russia when it came to the issue of interference in American elections. While responding he dodged the question, talked about Hillary Clinton’s emails, and then sided with Putin over his own people. Putin is not only a tyrant and a brutal dictator; he is also former KGB. The U.S. intelligence agencies have all said, over and over, that there is a massive amount of evidence proving that Russia tried to hack our elections.

Our President Donald Trump sided with Putin over the American people and his own government. There is no moral equivalence between Russia and the United States. No president has ever abased himself in front of a tyrant more than Donald Trump. This was treasonous, un-American and one of the most disgraceful performances of any president.

We have to be better than this. How far are we going to let this go? Please stand up and vote in the 2018 mid-term elections. This is our opportunity to vote out the people that stand with Trump in the House and Senate and make it OK to side with Putin. Every vote counts. Get registered and vote.

Don’t take my word or that of the news, watch the whole Putin/Trump press conference. I had to watch it a few times because I just could not believe what I was seeing. Like shooting someone on Fifth Avenue Trump can get away with almost anything.

Don Mix

Sheridan

Support for Mark Jennings

Re: HD30 election

I am writing in strong support of Mark Jennings, Wyoming representative for House District 30. We have seen at the national level and the state level big, big, big spending and government expansion, especially over the last 12 years. Most folks in Wyoming are fairly unfamiliar with the state of Wyoming spending and county spending. That is because the coal and energy sector has paid a lot of the taxes necessary to support this spending. But let me tell you the average citizen has paid as well.

My Sheridan County taxes were some $700 per year when I moved to Big Horn 19 years ago. When I sold my last home four years ago the taxes were $3,500. This does not include my vehicle taxes. This does not include that wonderful gas tax they passed a few years back. This excludes sales tax. This excludes Social Security tax. This excludes federal income tax. Mark Jennings has said “no” to legislation in Cheyenne related to taxes. Thank you, Mark. Please get up with your Wyoming district representative and senator and ask them to say “no” as well.

Milton Friedman said: “When government — in pursuit of good intentions — tries to rearrange the economy, legislate morality, or help special interests, the cost come in inefficiency, lack of motivation, and loss of freedom. Government should be a referee, not an active player.” Government is way too big (and costly) at the national, state and local level. I pray for it to become an assistance to the average citizen, rather than so pervasive in our lives and our pocket books. Mark Jennings is saying “no” to this unnecessary spending and that is not only a solution I can live with, but in fact endorse to the bottom of my wallet.

Greg Loftus

Sheridan

Read the fine print

Re: Wyoming Promise

As always it is important to read the fine print, and the actual ballot initiative being proposed by Wyoming Promise contains the following: “…and that the proposed amendment to the United States Constitution specify that Congress and state legislatures may regulate all moneys raised and spent for political purposes, whether from artificial persons or natural persons…”

Citizens United and “artificial persons” are the demons this initiative is publicly promoted as slaying, but “natural citizens” means actual people like you and I. Although seldom mentioned, this language in the ballot initiative is very plain, so if you want to give Congress and state legislatures the constitutional power to limit your ability to purchase one of those annoying yard signs that pop up every few years, this initiative is for you.

Is this a ridiculous example? Of course it is, but I trust the political class to be ridiculous in new and imaginative ways, and shudder to imagine what would be done with such a newfound power. I’ll certainly be voting “no” and encourage anyone who signed the petition based on a less-then-complete explanation to contact Wyoming Promise and have your name removed.

Chad Reckard

Sheridan