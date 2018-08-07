FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 7:14 a.m.

• Animal incident, North Main Street, 8:20 a.m.

• Careless driver, Main Street, 8:39 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Heights Way, 10:43 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:47 a.m.

• Hit and run, East Loucks Street, 10:47 a.m.

• Child restraint, West Alger Avenue, 11:29 a.m.

• Animal bite, Sumner Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Main Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 11:44 a.m.

• Dog at large, Vista Street, 11:46 a.m.

• Mental subject, Val Vista Street, 11:57 a.m.

• Lost property, West 12th Street, 12:24 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 12:28 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, King Street, 1:11 p.m.

• Child restraint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:32 p.m.

• Weed violation, Val Vista Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Hit and run, West Third Street, 1:49 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 2:15 p.m.

• Weed violation, Pioneer Road, 2:57 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Griffith Avenue, 3:22 p.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 4:10 p.m.

• Dispute all others, North Main Street, 4:27 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Works Street, 4:33 p.m.

• Shoplifter, Coffeen Avenue, 4:44 p.m.

• Animal incident, Pioneer Road, 5:25 p.m.

• Drug activity, East Seventh Street, 5:32 p.m.

• Assist SO, Park Street, 5:48 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Montana Street, 5:52 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Park Street, 6:16 p.m.

• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:21 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 8:14 p.m.

• Parking complaint, 10th Street, 8:52 p.m.

Tuesday

• Animal incident, Fifth Street, 2:47 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 15, Ranchester, 3:04 a.m.

• Fire ban violation, Highway 87, Banner, 11:06 a.m.

• Malicious destruction, Whisper Lane, Dayton, 11:41 a.m.

• Custody dispute, Harvey Lane, 11:46 a.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 20, 1:41 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Arvada-Davis Road, Arvada, 2 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Piney Road, Banner, 2:07 p.m.

• Warrant/local, South Main Street, 4:10 p.m.

• Accident, Upper Road, 5:14 p.m.

• Domestic, Park Street, 5:43 p.m.

• Welfare check, Highway 14 East, 9:18 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• David Earl Edwards, 69, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SCSO

• Colleen Ann Garriffa-Gray, 40, Sheridan, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Robert Wayne Stringer, 65, Fort Collins, Colorado, DUI, DUS, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 60

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

