WWA to lead Rock Creek hike

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Wilderness Association executive director Khale Century Reno and Steve Stresky, local geoscientist, will lead a hike into Rock Creek Recommended Wilderness Saturday.

The area is a geologically rich backcountry with unique spires, canyons and peaks. The hike, with an optional overnight, will provide visitors the opportunity to use Leave No Trace outdoor ethics and learn the about WWA’s long campaign to achieve congressional wilderness designation for the area, contiguous with Cloud Peak Wilderness.

The hike is 7 miles.

To sign up, call WWA at (307) 672-2751 or email heidi@wildwyo.org.