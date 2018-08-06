FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

‘Longmire’ fans to descend on Buffalo

SHERIDAN — Longmire Days will return to Buffalo Friday through Sunday, celebrating the books written by Craig Johnson that were later turned into a popular televisions series.

Once again, organizers look forward to having several actors along with Johnson in attendance, with plenty of fun-filled events for all ages. Events will include a run/walk, autograph session, pub crawl, pancake breakfast and much more.

Some events are free and open to the public, but others require tickets to attend. For a complete schedule of events as well as ticketing information, see http://buffalowyo.com/content/eview/7. 

