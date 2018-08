SHERIDAN — The monthly Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce luncheon will take place Aug. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sheridan Holiday Inn.

Join the Chamber for a brief business meeting and community presentation.

The cost for lunch is $17 per person.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (307) 672-2485.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.