‘Sheridan Speaks!’ to focus on community building, storytelling

SHERIDAN — A series of workshops set for next week will seek to answer the question: How can we be good neighbors?

Community members are invited to join four applied theater practitioners from the City University of New York for Sheridan Speaks!, which will focus on storytelling and community building. 

Attendees are invited to participate in one of three workshops. They are planned for Aug. 8 from 4-7 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, Aug. 9 from 9-11:30 a.m. at The Hub on Smith and Aug. 9 from 5-7 p.m. at the Mars Theater at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

For more information or to register, call (307) 675-0831.

