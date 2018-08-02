Kucera show to open at The Brinton

BIG HORN — An exhibition featuring the work of Paulette Kucera will open at The Brinton Museum Aug. 4 and remain on display through Aug. 26.

Over the years, Kucera has worked as a draftsman and a technical illustrator. After moving to Sheridan in 1983, Kucera worked in a print shop and took art classes at Sheridan College. She has an associate degree in technical illustration and an associate of art from Sheridan College.

Kucera became a full-time glass artist specializing in commission art glass in 1990. She has also been painting with watercolor for 20 years and learned to work with oils at Sheridan College.

A reception for the artist will take place Aug. 11 at 3 p.m.

For more information, see thebrintonmuseum.org.

The museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.