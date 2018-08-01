As far as food columnists go, I think I am pretty fortunate. I have great friends that I talk to daily that just happen to work in the food industry. Not only does that mean I can bust their chops and say everything would be better with nuts in it or send photos of random things covered in nuts, but I can genuinely see their back and forth in the creative process of making a dish.

Usually on the food network you catch a few seconds of a group of chefs writing on a giant whiteboard agreeing to do something, but you never get to see the actual process that goes into it.

When they go back and forth, I usually just sit back and soak in what they say. If I suggest something, it’s usually tossed aside from their thoughts like that bad date you had back in high school.

They still won’t add nuts to anything, and I’m getting desperate at this point.

This week has flown by for me. Master Bruce is starting to get the art of moving around figured out, so the days of an easy, sedentary baby are out the window. It’s amazing the things they find on your floor you had no idea were down there. A random bottle cap, twist tie and a hand grenade — you know, standard stuff that’s all equally as dangerous in a baby’s mouth.

So while searching for the next great food column idea, my friends, Dillon and Chris, started doing their thing on the group chat we share.

“Have y’all ever put peaches and basil together? I don’t know why I thought of it, but I can’t say I’ve ever tried it,” Dillon said out of the blue this morning.

Chris agreed it sounded good, but I was on the fence. Granted, my tastebuds are more salmon than caviar. But after the pictures he sent, it truly looks delicious — other than the lack of pecans, obviously.

So this week, by way of Dillon Nogy, a Food Service of America representative in Gillette, we have a peach and basil bruschetta with mixed goat cheese. After all working together at The Powder Horn back in our younger days, we are no strangers to bruschetta. It is light, refreshing and oddly filling for a dish that’s just cheese and toppings on crispy toast croutons. It is best enjoyed with friends and a cold beverage — perfect on summer days.

Peach and basil bruschetta

6 oz goat cheese

2 oz cream cheese

1/2 cup honey

Salt and pepper to taste

6 fresh peaches, cubed and skinned

1/2 package basil

1 shallot

1 cup balsamic vinegar

1 loaf ciabatta bread

Olive oil

Balsamic reduction

Add balsamic vinegar and honey to a small saucepan and place over high heat. reserve a few tablespoons to add to cheese, Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer until the vinegar mixture has reduced to 1/3 cup, about 10 minutes. Set the balsamic reduction aside to cool.

Goat cheese spread

Mix the goat cheese, cream cheese, salt to taste and two tablesppons honey together until well mixed and set aside.

Peach compote

Take the basil and cut into thin strips and finely chop the shallot. In a large bowl mix together the Peaches, basil, shallots, salt to taste and balsamic reduction and let sit while you grill the ciabatta bread.

Ciabatta bread

Drizzle with olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Then over your grill or gas stove, grill the bread until a soft char has formed.

Assembly

Starting with the grilled ciabatta bread, add a smear of cheese mixture and top with the the peach compote. Enjoy!