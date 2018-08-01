FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Unplug event to explore mud, bugs, fish

Home|News|Local News|Unplug event to explore mud, bugs, fish

SHERIDAN — An Unplug event will take place Aug. 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at South Park.

Get hands-on with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department stream trailer (an educational tool that demonstrates how the natural movement of streams and rivers works), learn about fish with Trout Unlimited, do a water-quality experiment with Sheridan County Conservation District and help out as a local aquatic entomologist gets up close and personal with water bugs.

Attendees should also feel free to fish or play in the water when finished.

For more information, contact Sheridan Community Land Trust at office@sheridanclt.org or Science Kids at sarah@science-kids.org.

By |August 1st, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.