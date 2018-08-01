FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Jentel Presents to feature artists in residence

Home|News|Local News|Jentel Presents to feature artists in residence

SHERIDAN — The next round of Jentel Presents will take place Aug. 7 at SAGE Community Arts.

The monthly event, which is set for 5:30-7 p.m., allows community members to meet and interact with the artists participating in this month’s Jentel Artist Residency Program.

This month’s presenters include painter Gaetano LaRoche of New Haven, Connecticut; mixed media artist Patrick Brien of Visalia, California; painter Diana Schmertz of New York City, New York; painter Jonathan Faber of Austin, Texas; creative nonfiction writer Katie Moulton of Baltimore, Maryland; and novelist Regina M. Porter of Brooklyn, New York.

For more information on the artist residency program, see www.jentelarts.org.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St. 

By |August 1st, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.