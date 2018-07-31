City report shows low crash rate downtown

SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s downtown sees a relatively small number of traffic accidents according to a data summary released by the city last week.

The summary was part of the draft of the Downtown Sheridan Streetscape Action Plan the city and the Colorado-based consulting firm Community Builders unveiled last week. The analysis collected data from the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Sheridan Police Department, as well as feedback from city residents, to identify the downtown areas that have seen the most accidents and near-accidents between 2013 and 2017. According to the report, 133 accidents occurred in Downtown Sheridan during the five-year period the report studied. Of those accidents, only 20 resulted in injuries and none of them resulted in a fatality. Additionally, only four of the accidents involved pedestrians and none involved cyclists.

The report claimed the types of crashes in Sheridan’s downtown, which were mostly rear-ends at intersections or collisions caused by errors in changing lanes, are typical in city downtowns, but the severity of crashes in Sheridan have been mitigated by the 20-30 mph speed limits through downtown.

The intersection of Main and Loucks Streets saw the most accidents with 12, and Main’s intersections with Fourth Street, Fifth Street, Works Street, Brundage Street and Coffeen Avenue also saw several accidents over the five-year period. Most of the accidents involving parked cars took place along the two-block stretch of Main Street between Brundage and Alger Streets.

The report also concluded that most crashes occurred during daylight hours in good conditions; only 12 crashes happened at night and only 26 were caused by winter conditions.

In April, the city also asked residents to report “close calls” that were not reported to police and those reports clustered around the intersections of Main and Coffeen, Main and Loucks, Main and Brundage and Main and Fifth Street.

City community development director Brian Craig said directly addressing the problematic intersections is not a primary objective of the Streetscape project but the data will guide the city in planning future projects.

“It’s a little beyond the scope of [the project]…but there will be considerations made any time there are improvements made to those side streets as far as timings of crossings or visibility around buildings,” Craig said.

Some of the issues can be addressed with small improvements right away, Craig said, such as adding corner mirrors to buildings to improve visibility near busy intersections. The report also found that downtown accidents have declined since 2013. Meanwhile, national crash rates have been steadily increasing since 2011.