SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Arlington Avenue, 4:18 p.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:35 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Trauma, Emerson Street, 3:03 a.m.
• Medical, West Alger Street, 9:16 a.m.
• Medical, Mountain View Drive, 10:27 a.m.
• Trauma, Forest Service Road 145, 11:15 a.m.
• Trauma, Highland Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
• Medical, Arlington Boulevard, 4:02 p.m.
• Medical, Avoca Street, 4:22 p.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 5:01 p.m.
• Fire standby, Coffeen Avenue, 8:37 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:35 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Hit and run, Highway 87, mile marker 30, 2:30 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton, 8:32 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 17th Street, 7:54 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 87 and Highway 335, 10:14 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Cody Eugene Knode, 28, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 63
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 10