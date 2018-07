Dayton Days announces winners

Previous Next DAYTON — Dayton Days concluded last weekend and hosted several events including a parade, duck race and water fight. The winners for each event were as follows: Parade contest winners: Best float — Padlock Ranch Entry Best horse entry — Sheridan WYO Rodeo Wranglers Best adult winner — Mountain Inn Bar Best costume child — Dayton Mercantile Duck race winners: First place — Amy Herbst Second place — Brian Paxiao Third place — Eric Vredenburg Dayton Fire Department water fight winners: First — Ranchester Fire Department Second — Dayton Fire Department Staff Reports | July 31st, 2018 | By Share this news... Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Email About the Author: Staff Reports The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

