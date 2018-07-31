Letters to the editor

What about unions and campaign finance reform?

Indeed, what about unions? I get that same question when I talk with coworkers about political campaign finance reform and the 2010 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision known as Citizens Untied. I tell them that I agree, that unions should be held to the same standard as corporations if reform is to take place.

I’m a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen, one of the nation’s oldest labor organizations. I’m also the legislative representative for my local division and elected to the Wyoming State Legislative Board of the BLE&T. Along with national elected leaders of the BLE&T, I can whole heartily say that Citizens United must be overturned. The playing field is far from level. In the years 2014-16 the nation’s leading railroad industries spent more than $90 million lobbying Congress and $10.4 million on the 2016 election alone. Compare that to our BLE&T PAC contributions of just over $500,000 the last election cycle, one can see that the playing field is definitely tilted.

A common misconception of unions is that they are able to spend indiscriminate amounts of money, just like their corporate counterparts, trying to sway our elected officials. Nothing can be further from the truth. The only way that unions can contribute monetarily is through PAC donations, which are not part of dues payments. PAC contributions are completely voluntary and come from our members. If money equals speech, as Citizens United has affirmed, corporate railroads contribute approximately 90 percent more speech to the lobbying effort. Union PAC contributions are donated by workers for workers in the effort to keep business a tool of the public and not the other way around.

The work that former Wyoming Sen. Alan Simpson is doing with Wyoming Promise in promoting free and fair elections and advocating for a 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to overturn Citizens Untied, can and will help restore our democratic republic to the people. The Wyoming State Legislative Board of the BLE&T is proud to stand in support of that effort.

Tony Lecholat

Sheridan

Thank you

A few weeks ago I was scratched or bitten by a stray cat. I called the Sheridan city animal control office. I worked with Community Service Officers Ed Boone and Kris Walker.

It took some time to trap the cat. During that time both officers were very professional, caring and prompt in checking the cage twice a day to see if the cat had been trapped. They are a dedicated team and I thank both of them. We are fortunate to have these two animal control officers in this city.

Carol Troutt

Sheridan

Thank you

Around noon July 14 I shopped at Albertsons and checked out using the self-checkout. About three hours later I decided to get ready to go to rodeo and looked for my credit card. To my horror I could not find it. I called Albertsons to ask if it had been found.

They said it had. When I retrieved it at Albertsons, I asked if they knew who had given it to them. They had no idea so this letter is to the kind, full-of-character, thoughtful person who did. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I wish I knew who you are as I’d give you a hug and reward.

I did attend to rodeo later and my heart was full of joy again watching Mr. Bowman jump into the arena carrying the huge American flag with people cheering. A prayer was said, the anthem was sung by the wonderful Craft brothers and not a knee was taken. How blessed I am to live in Sheridan, Wyoming!

Pat Wolfe

Sheridan