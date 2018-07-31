Tickets for Sod Farm Festival on sale

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the Sod Farm Festival are now on sale through the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center box office.

The one-day festival features local groups performing 20-minute sets. The event will benefit Project Schoolhouse, founded by Sheridan native Tab Barker. The nonprofit focuses on education, clean water and sanitation in rural Nicaraguan communities.

Tickets cost $25 per person in advance and $30 per person at the door. Children ages 12 and younger and 80 or older are encouraged to “pay what you can” at the gate.

See www.wyotheater.com for additional information or for tickets.

The Sod Farm Festival will take place Aug. 18 from 3-10 p.m. at the Green Carpet Sod Farm located at 80 Owl Creek Road.