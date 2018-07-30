FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Troopers fall to Oilers

SHERIDAN — Sheridan didn’t get off to the start it wanted at the Class AA State Tournament in Cheyenne Sunday. The Troopers, the No. 4 seed out of the East, dropped an opening-round game to West No. 1 Casper 13-3.

Sheridan held an early 3-0 advantage after the top of the first inning, but that quickly got erased in the home half of the inning as the Oilers scored seven to seize control of the game.

The Troopers — which have lost three in a row — battle West 3-seed Evanston in a loser-out game Monday.

July 30th, 2018

