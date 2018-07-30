Downtown shops offer deals for Crazy Days

SHERIDAN — The Downtown Historic District Promotions Committee announced the annual Crazy Days promotion on historic downtown Main Street is scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Downtown retailers will discount much of their prior year’s inventory to get ready for fall and holiday shipments that will be arriving soon. Weather permitting, there will be sidewalk sales as well as inside discounts that are the lowest offered throughout the year.

Some businesses will be open late Thursday, while many will be open early all three days. Contact specific stores for their hours of operation or come down to enjoy the shopping, food and fabulous prices.

The following businesses will participate in Crazy Days: 45th Parallel, Best Out West Antiques, Big Horn Design, Big Horn Trading Co., Brian’s Boots and Shoe Co., Cottonwood Shop, Foot of the Big Horns, Green Boomerang, Little Willow Traders, Once Upon a Story, Over the Moon Boutique, Real Deals, Sheridan Antiques, Sheridan Stationery, Side Street Bed and Bath, Steamboat Outlet, The Clothing Co. and Baby Too, The NEST Window Works and More, The Men’s Shop, The Sheridan Press, The Sports Stop, Studio Cafe, The Sugar Boot and Twisted Hearts.

For more information, call Downtown Sheridan Association at (307) 672-8881.