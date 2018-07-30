Local student earns degree from Gillette College

SHERIDAN — Gillette College held its 28th commencement ceremony May 11, 2018. Gillette College students earned 300 degrees and certificates this year.

“The achievement of a college diploma or certificate is a major milestone,” said Dr. Paul Young, president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District. “Our Gillette College students continue to excel while preparing for the next steps in their lives. Congratulations to the class of 2018.”

Sheridan resident Anthony Campese earned an Associate of Arts in psychology from the school and graduated with honors.