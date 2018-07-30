Wyoming Promise volunteers to attend fair

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Promise volunteers will be at the Sheridan County Fair Aug. 2-4 to meet and talk with residents.

The public is invited to stop by the table near the sale barn (the round stone building) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday or Saturday to learn more and sign the citizen’s petition.

In 2010, the Supreme Court’s decision in Citizens United v. the Federal Election Commission changed politics in the U.S. This decision paved the way for corporations and unions to spend unlimited amounts of money on political activities as long as it was done independently of a party or candidate.

According to a Brennan Center for Justice Report, of the $1 billion spent in federal elections by super PACs since 2010, nearly 60 percent of that money came from just 195 individuals and their spouses.

There is nonpartisan unhappiness with the Citizens United decision. A local group of citizens is concerned enough about the impact of big money in political campaigns that it is circulating petitions and collecting signatures of registered voters calling for a citizens’ initiative on the 2020 Wyoming state ballot. If passed, Wyoming would join at least 19 other states calling for a 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Colorado and Montana have already passed initiatives.

For more information, see wyomingpromise.org.