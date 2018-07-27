New administrators, arts instructors to begin at Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — Several administrators and instructors will begin new positions at the Northern Wyoming Community College District this fall.

Estella Castillo-Garrison recently began her tenure as vice president of academic affairs. She brings more than 13 years of program development and management experience at the community college level. Castillo-Garrison holds an associate degree in social science; a bachelor’s degree in social psychology; a master’s degree in education with a concentration in instruction; and a doctorate in educational leadership, administration and policy from Pepperdine University.

Most recently, Castillo-Garrison served as the dean of community education, emeritus institute, and K-12 partnerships at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, California. She has also taught courses in the educational leadership, administration and policy doctoral program at Pepperdine University, as well as undergraduate courses in psychology and sociology.

“The district is a perfect match for my educational philosophy, skills and experience,” Castillo-Garrison said in a press release.

In addition, Rachel Bergman will become the new Sheridan College dean of visual and performing arts in August. She will lead the music, art and theater programs. Bergman is currently an instructor of flute and music theory and director of arts outreach and academic support. She will continue to teach music classes part time and lead the Sheridan College Flute Choir.

Moreover, starting this fall, Aaron Odom will serve as interim theater instructor. Odom received his bachelor’s degree in theater from Pepperdine University and completed his master’s degree in theater from Missouri State University in 2015. Odom has served as financial aid senior counselor at Sheridan College for the last five years. He also has experience in the theater industry and is the advisor for the Sheridan College Theater Club and the Sheridan College Improvisation Club.