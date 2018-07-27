Fly Sheridan to offer free scenic flights

SHERIDAN — As a way of saying “thank you,” Fly Sheridan will offer free scenic flights over the Bighorns next month.

The flights will be offered Aug. 24-26, and the 20-minute trips will allow those who take advantage of the event to take in the scenery of the Bighorn Mountains.

Those hoping to take to the air can register for flights online at www.flysheridan.com/scenic.

Flyers will need to provide the name (exactly as it appears on the ID used for boarding), date of birth and gender.

Because passengers must be vetted in advance of the flight, no substitutions will be allowed.

Flyers will also be required to provide a phone number and valid email address for flight confirmation.

Anyone can take advantage of the free flights.

For more information, see www.flysheridan.com/scenic.