SHERIDAN — Asleep at the Wheel will return to Sheridan to perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 8 p.m. Aug. 3.

Founded by Ray Benson in Paw Paw, West Virginia, 48 years ago, the band holds 10 Grammy awards, 20 studio albums and 20 singles on the Billboard country charts.

Tickets for the show cost $32 per person and are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.