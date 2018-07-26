SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block Sugarview Drive, 2:46 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• RMA assist, Rapid Creek Ranch, 11:20 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, 50 block West 13th Street, 2:22 a.m.
• Trauma, 1500 block Holly Ponds, 9:04 a.m.
• Polo standby, Bar 13 Road, 9:20 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:46 p.m.
• Trauma, Highway 14 West, mile marker 56, 6:31 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 6:55 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:04 p.m.
• Medical, 200 block South Sheridan Avenue, 8:23 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 9:59 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:33 p.m.
Wednesday
• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:54 a.m.
• Medical, Rapid Creek Road, mile marker 2, 11:22 a.m.
• Trauma, 1400 block Sugarview Drive, 2:33 p.m.
• Trauma, Highway 14 West, mile marker 60, 3:47 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 4 p.m.
• Medical, Big Goose Road, mile marker 4, 5:16 p.m.
• Medical, 1600 block Edwards Drive, 5:32 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 7:51 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 8:06 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:38 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Noise complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 12:12 a.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 7:26 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:20 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9 a.m.
• ZPF violation (business ran out of residential home), West Fourth Street, 9:27 a.m.
• K9 PR, West Alger Avenue, 9:43 a.m.
• Alarm, West Fifth Street, 10:44 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:05 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Long Drive, 11:13 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Val Vista Street, 12:29 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Sixth Street, 12:42 p.m.
• Interference, Coffeen Avenue, 12:36 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 1:46 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:43 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, York Circle, 4:05 p.m.
• ZPF violation (unauthorized going out of business signs), East Burkitt Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 4:39 p.m.
• Animal incident, Huntington Street, 4:34 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Illinois Street, 6:02 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 6:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, Illinois Street, 7:10 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Beaver Street, 8:59 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Heights Drive, 11:15 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Parking complaint, Ranchester, 12:25 a.m.
• Suspicious person, West 15th Street, 12:46 a.m.
• Theft cold, Horseshoe Lane, 8:39 a.m.
• Family dispute, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 10:37 a.m.
• Death investigation, Rapid Creek Road, 11:19 a.m.
• Violation restraining order, Coffeen Avenue, 1:52 p.m.
• Death investigation, Big Goose Road, 5:15 p.m.
• Harassment, Trish Drive, 10:54 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Alexander Charles Adorno, 28, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
• Tracey W. Duff, 46, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court; disorderly conduct interfere, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Rhiann Nicole Lowe, 30, Sheridan, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 67
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 6