Solutions to fluoride question

Re: City council actions

As most are aware, Sheridan County has fluoride in its water. The American Dental Association, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as many in the medical profession condone its safety. Many medical academics, including Dentists, question its safety. On December 20, 2010, by Resolution 60-10, the Sheridan City Council indirectly allowed fluoride to be introduced into Sheridan drinking water. This wasn’t an ordinance but a resolution. An ordinance is law or statute, a resolution being a formal expression or opinion. The latter requiring no public input. A resolution goes into effect immediately upon adoption. An ordinance generally goes into effect 30 days after adoption. The referenced resolution was a resolution to incorporate fluoridation equipment, design a system to adjust fluoride and develop budgets for the new water treatment facility for future use. It was later interpreted to include actual fluoridation.

The city council made the decision, based on medical input, to include fluoride in the city water. On July 16, 2018, the city council voted against putting this issue of fluoridation on the ballot. Councilman Henderson indicated that for an appropriate ballot initiative, 2,000 signatures were needed requesting a public vote. Under Wyoming State Law, a petition against a resolution works only if the city council allows it — much different than a petition against an ordinance. This council voted against the ballot initiative two days before the expiration of the petition deadline eliminating the possibility of Mayor Roger Miller’s campaign promise, of a vote, being realized. Thayer Shafer was the only councilor to vote in favor of placing on the ballot. Two of the four councilors that voted against the ballot initiative were appointed, not elected.

Despite significant opposition, fluoride will continue to be in the water. The point of this letter is not to promote or oppose fluoride. Fluoride affects, whether perceived or not, people’s health. Water service is a basic tenant of municipal government. Because of the perceived lack of response and weak explanation from elected officials as to why issues are being ignored, people are starting to disengage from the political process. A certain measure of hopelessness exists. We see this happening at all levels of government, and it is concerning. People are adamant on both sides of this issue and want a vote. Outside of purchasing a reverse osmosis filter or purchasing bottled water, Sheridan County residences are forced to drink the water. As a side note, as it pertains to the original resolution, Mayor Dave Kinskey brought up the idea of the city assisting those opposed to fluoride, with filter systems. I don’t think this idea ever came to fruition.

Solution: Somehow, get this measure on the ballot, and the loser accepts the loss, or city assists residents with filter systems. Or stop fluoridation of the water and take the $22,000 it costs for fluoride per year and put in on account at a local pharmacy for residents to purchase fluoride tablets.

This issue isn’t going away. For proponents of fluoride, the opportunity to silence the anti-fluoride group should be welcome. Allowing the general public to vote would quickly end this dispute.

Gregory M. Marshall

Sheridan

Editor’s note: The word count for this letter was waived.