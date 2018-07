SHERIDAN — United Blood Services will conduct a blood drive July 30-31 in the Best Western Sheridan Center ballroom.

From 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 30 and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31, the organization will be on site collecting blood donations.

Those interested in donating can make an appointment by calling (800) 365-4450 or at bloodhero.com with sponsor code “sheridan” when registering.

The Best Western Sheridan Center is located at 612 N. Main St.