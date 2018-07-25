SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 2:25 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Animal incident, Kilbourne Street, 8:01 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:05 a.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, North Jefferson Street, 9:21 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 10:11 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Loucks Street, 11:15 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 11:22 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:41 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:22 p.m.

• Crime stopper, South Custer Street, 12:32 p.m.

• Accident, Jackson Avenue, 1:35 p.m.

• Weed violation, East Works Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Family dispute, Lewis Street, 3:23 p.m.

• Possession of stolen property, Werco Avenue, 3:23 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:33 p.m.

• Accident, Brundage Lane, 5:12 p.m.

• Criminal entry, South Mountain View, 5:53 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 6:09 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Solutions Way, 6:14 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Holloway Avenue, 6:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, Main Street, 6:49 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Hawk Court, 7:37 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 7:41 p.m.

• Threat, Big Horn Avenue, 9:39 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Main Street, 9:46 p.m.

• Hit and run, Sparrow Hawk Road, 10:48 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Attempt locate, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 2:25 p.m.

• Vicious dog, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 4:04 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Highway 14 East, Banner, 5:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, Big Horn, 6:52 p.m.

• Suspicious person, State Highway 335, milepost 2, 10:59 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• No new arrests.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 67

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 6