SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will host a presentation by Tyler Burgess Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Attendees will be able to enjoy an “armchair adventure” as Burgess walks 1,800 miles from Munich, Germany, to Santiago, Spain, on the Way of St. James, a medieval pilgrimage.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

The Hub is located at 211 Smith St.