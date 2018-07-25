Final environmental assessment, draft decision available for Lodge Connector Trail Project

SHERIDAN — The final environmental assessment and draft decision document is available for review for the Lodge Connector Trail Project on the Tongue Ranger District of the Bighorn National Forest.

In following with the National Environmental Policy Act, this is an opportunity to object on the draft decision to construct and designate a motorized trail on the Tongue Ranger District of the Bighorn National Forest.

The proposed trail would be located south of U.S. Highway 14A and across Highway 14 in the Burgess Junction area.

The trail would be open to non-motorized use and motorized vehicles 50 inches wide or less and would be a combination of new construction and existing or former roads. The proposed trail would have a seasonal closure and travel restrictions on motorized use from Nov. 16 to June 15 annually. The seasonal closure would not apply to over the snow vehicle use.

Objections may be mailed, faxed or emailed by Aug. 15 to Administrative Review Officer, Lodge Connector Trail Project, 1617 Cole Boulevard, Building 17, Lakewood, CO 80401, or submitted by email to R02admin-review@fs.fed.us.

More information about the proposed trail is available on the Bighorn’s website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=45472 or by calling Amy Ormseth (307) 674-2680.