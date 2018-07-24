Fuller, Zabit continue to preliminary hearings, attempted manslaughter arrestee to appear in court

Fuller, Zabit continue to preliminary hearings for alleged vehicle thefts

SHERIDAN — Two individuals face charges in Sheridan County Circuit Court following several vehicle thefts in Sheridan County last week.

Justin Ray Fuller and Brandi Jean Zabit (Brandi Zack) face four charges each: felony theft, conspiracy to commit crime of theft and two counts of wrongful taking or disposing of property.

A report from the Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said Fuller was taken into custody by Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies after driving erratically in a black Audi sedan on Soldier Creek Road July 19. The Audi was reported stolen in Billings, Montana. Fuller also showed signs of being under the influence of drugs and was taken to Sheridan Memorial Hospital where a blood draw was completed. Fuller disclosed to another deputy that a reported stolen GMC Sierra might be found on Clarendon Street.

The prosecuting attorney’s report said through social media, sheriff’s deputies discovered Fuller’s accomplice to be Zabit. Deputies found the GMC Sierra parked a half block south of Zabit’s last known address. Zabit was interviewed by a deputy and Division of Criminal Investigation agent, and she admitted she was with Fuller in a black Mercedes, which was reported stolen by Nissan Casper and Casper Police Department.

Fuller and Zabit will have preliminary hearings Aug. 2 at 2 p.m.

Zabit will continue to be held on a $5,000 cash surety bond. Fuller will be held on a $25,000 cash only bond. Fuller also pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, unauthorized use of a credit card and driving under suspension in Monday’s court hearing.

Attempted manslaughter arrestee to appear in court

SHERIDAN — A man arrested for attempted manslaughter Sunday will appear in Sheridan County Circuit Court Tuesday.

Mark Eugene Norton, who was initially arrested on charges of attempted manslaughter and aggravated assault and battery, will likely face two felony charges of aggravated assault and battery for a road rage incident that occurred Sunday.

An affidavit of probable cause from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office said two sheriff’s deputies and two officers from Sheridan Police Department responded to a shots fired call Sunday on Red Grade Road. It was reported that a man driving a Chevy pickup ran a man off the road before pointing a silver pistol at him and firing three rounds, missing the alleged victim.

When contacted by law enforcement, Norton denied pointing and firing a pistol at the victim but did admit to law enforcement to having a verbal dispute with the alleged victim and inadvertently cutting him off on the road. Norton failed field sobriety tests and was also charged with furnishing alcohol to minors who were in the vehicle with him.

Haley Norton, a passenger during the incident, informed an SPD officer that Mark Norton had brandished the Ruger pistol and had fired it three times.

Mark Norton pleaded not guilty to the two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and furnishing alcohol to minors. Official charges have not been filed through the Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.