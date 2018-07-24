Upcoming excitement

One thing about August: busy doesn’t begin to describe it. Everyone wants to cram in the last bit of summer, heading into the mountains and to the lake. Families fire up the grills for backyard barbecues as they prepare for another school year to begin. Athletes tie up their cleats and start working out in preparation for the upcoming sports season.

On top of all that, politicians have been putting in time campaigning leading up to the Aug. 21 primary election.

You know what that means? We have a lot to keep up on here at The Sheridan Press.

In the next month or so we’ll produce a number of special projects. Here’s a quick peek:

• County Fair — The Sheridan County Fair kicks off later this week. The annual event will once again be packed full of individuals showing off a wide variety of projects. From the crafts and science projects that will fill the Exhibit Hall at the fairgrounds to the four-legged critters cared for by area children, the event will feature a large number of Sheridan County residents. Each year, we publish the results of the fair — highlighting all the hard work folks put into their projects. Be sure to pick up a copy to read about the event and keep track of the top performers.

• Back to school — All local school districts will head back to the classrooms in August. Sheridan County School Districts 1 and 3 will return Aug. 20 and SCSD2 will begin Aug. 27. With all of that, families will be wondering what changes are in the works and how to best prepare the children for what’s to come. Before everyone heads back to school, The Sheridan Press will publish a special section to help keep everyone up-to-date and ready.

• Fall sports — One sure sign of fall includes the sound of whistles and the crash of shoulder pads on the gridiron. As we celebrate the start of football season and highlight sports like volleyball, tennis, swimming, golf and cross-country, be sure to pick up your copy of the annual fall sports special section. We provide previews of each team’s upcoming season and include team photos. This year, we’ll launch a new sports-focused publication, too. Stay tuned for details, but it won’t disappoint.

• Primary election — In less than a month, voters will take to the polls on election day to pick their next elected representatives. In less than a week, though, The Sheridan Press will publish a special section highlighting those seeking public office in contested races. We sent questionnaires to the candidates and received them all back late last week. Now, we’re compiling all of them and will publish those answers in a special section set to be released Saturday. So, if you haven’t already made your pick in early voting, look for Saturday’s newspaper. We hope it will help inform your choices as you head to the ballot box.