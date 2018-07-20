Deputies apprehend suspected car thieves

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office arrested two persons in relation to a truck theft in Sheridan Thursday.

Justin Fuller was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and DWUI (drugs), and Brandi Zabit was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit theft.

Thursday morning, SCSO received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Upper Road. While responding to that call, a separate resident reported a theft of a GMC pickup truck from a subdivision near Highway 335.

During that same timeframe, deputies located a Mercedes that had been reported stolen from the Casper area near mile marker 2.5 on Highway 335, leading deputies to believe the three cases were related. A credit card was also stolen from the GMC truck and used at a local gas station. Video surveillance provided an image of a suspect. Law enforcement in Casper and Billings helped identify the user of the credit card as the same person suspected in the Mercedes theft and another earlier vehicle theft. Late in the afternoon Thursday, a citizen reported a suspicious vehicle in western Sheridan County, and deputies later discovered a stolen Audi near Soldier Creek Road. After a short pursuit, a deputy from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Northeast Enforcement Team apprehended the driver, later identified as Fuller. Deputies later identified Zabit as an associate of Fuller and located the stolen GMC near her residence in Sheridan.

The investigation is ongoing.